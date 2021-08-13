Cancel
Dothan, AL

Dothan City Schools monitoring severe weather to determine Monday closure

By Ashley McCoy
wdhn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan City Schools issued a press release in regards of potential severe weather Sunday and school starting on Monday. Dothan City Schools is aware of the potential hazard of Tropical Depression Fred and its potential impact on our area on Monday, August 16. Dothan City Schools administration will continue to monitor the severe weather situation as well as consult with surrounding school systems and the Dothan Houston County Emergency Management Agency to make a determination on the closure of schools by Sunday, August 15.

