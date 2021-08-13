Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Clippers re-sign Nic Batum to complete free agent signings

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers on Friday re-signed free agent Nicholas Batum, who revived his career during last season’s pandemic-shortened schedule. He signed his new contract in his native France during a livestream on the team’s Instagram account. With Batum locked up, the team has retained all of its free agents who helped lead the Clippers to their first Western Conference finals appearance in franchise history.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#The Clippers#Pandemic#Ap#The Los Angeles Clippers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBANBC Sports

Report: Former Celtic Rajon Rondo on the move again

Former Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo is on the move yet again. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Rondo, along with Patrick Beverly and Daniel Oturu, had been dealt from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Eric Bledsoe. The Grizzlies will be Rondo's ninth...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Nuggets trade lands Jimmy Butler in Denver

There are plenty of teams that have had disappointing seasons over the years but this trade includes two in particular. Both the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets have been unable to get to that NBA championship level and for different reasons. If both sides want to shake things up, this is a trade that could accomplish that goal.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Miami Heat Potential Starting Lineup: They Can Surprise The East Again

The Miami Heat finally got a blockbuster deal done when they acquired 6-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion Kyle Lowry to improve their starting lineup. Miami did a fantastic job making the Finals in 2020 but were clearly lacking a third All-Star to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The real reason Lakers let Alex Caruso walk away

When Alex Caruso signed with the Chicago Bulls, fans and experts alike questioned why the Los Angeles Lakers let him walk away. It was then revealed that the Purple and Gold did not counter, suggesting that they didn’t want the gritty guard back. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic,...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma sounds off on Wizards’ overcrowded rotation

When the Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers, they got two experienced marksmen in return with Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Wizards are in dire need of shooters because they were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA last season. Washington also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy