US stocks eke out gains, leaving S&P 500 higher for the week

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

Stocks managed to eke out tiny gains after another day of wobbly trading, leaving the S&P 500 higher for the second week in a row. The benchmark index added 0.2% Friday, its fourth straight gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq edged up less than 0.1%. Small-company stocks fell, and Treasury yields dropped. There was little for investors to like in an economic report showing a big drop in consumer confidence last month as the delta variant of COVID-19 spread. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.29%.

