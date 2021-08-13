Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sundance Hit 'CODA' Is A Warm Coming-Of-Age Romance About The Child Of Deaf Parents

By Bob Mondello
iowapublicradio.org
 4 days ago

A heartwarming family drama, 'CODA' — which stands for "Child of Deaf Adults" — won four awards at this year's Sundance Film Festival, including both the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award. Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career —...

www.iowapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jinx
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deaf#Sundance Film Festival#At The Beginning#Coda#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

“We’re Not Deaf Actors — We’re Actors, Period”: ‘CODA’’s Watershed Moment in Representation

After theaters had reopened following a year-and-a-half blackout, Marlee Matlin returned to the multiplex to watch Disney’s Cruella with her family. Shortly after the film started, she could tell something was wrong. Matlin knew music was a big part of the movie — an ’80s-inspired punk take on the classic Disney villain — and she could tell that there were songs playing under star Emma Stone’s onscreen kidnapping of dalmatians, but the songs’ lyrics were not showing up in her caption glasses: wearable tech that theaters provide to deaf and hard-of-hearing customers that overlay subtitles on a movie. Matlin turned to...
MoviesScreendaily

‘CODA’ wins first ever Sundance London BIFA award

CODA (an acronym for ’Child of Deaf Adults’) stars Emilia Jones as Ruby, the only hearing person in her deaf family, who is torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents. The film had its world premiere at Sundance in 2021, winning a host...
Movies/Film

‘Coming Home in the Dark’ Trailer: Intense Sundance Thriller Comes Out This Fall

Coming Home in the Dark, a low-budget New Zealand horror thriller that debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, is one of the most suspenseful films I’ve seen in years. It’s the feature directorial debut of James Ashcroft, and it’s one of those debuts that is so assured that it practically forces you to take note of the director’s name so you can pay attention to whatever they do next.
Movieskclu.org

How Troy Kotsur Broke Barriers As A Deaf Actor, On Stage, On Screen And Now In 'CODA'

The new film CODA premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews and a record-breaking distribution deal with Apple. One aspect of the film that awed both audiences and critics was the supporting performance by actor Troy Kotsur. He plays a father and fisherman in the story, struggling to understand his hearing daughter's dreams to sing.
Movieswibqam.com

‘CODA’ breaks new ground for deaf movie theater-goers

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Going to the movies isn’t much fun for deaf people. Screenings in theaters with captions are limited and the special glasses and equipment needed to read them are often broken or unavailable. “CODA,” a coming-of-age story about the only hearing member of a deaf family, will...
MoviesPosted by
Chicago Tribune

‘CODA’ review: Great cast, contrived story in Apple TV+ movie about a hearing teenager from deaf family finding her voice

Based on a sample group of one, it’s possible to be grateful for the existence and, especially, the actors in “CODA” (streaming on Apple TV+ Aug. 13) and still be frustrated by its gently shameless storytelling. Good news first, and there’s a lot of it. Writer-director Sian Heder has cast her loose remake of the 2014 French hit “La Famille Bélier” extremely well. Emilia Jones excels as Ruby, ...
Relationshipsheyuguys.com

Family, comedy, fishing & celebrating deaf culture with the cast & director of the award-winning CODA

To celebrate the release of the beautiful new film CODA, which arrives this week, we sat down with the irrepressible cast and writer/director Sian Heder to find out more. Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family—a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as an interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.
Moviesculturedvultures.com

CODA REVIEW – A Coming of Age Tale Told To Perfection

I first heard about Siân Heder’s CODA on Twitter from the film critics who got the chance to see it at Sundance this year. Resoundingly, it was the one film everyone said was a “must-see”. So when I was offered a screener courtesy of Apple TV+, I jumped at the opportunity to watch it and finally get to see what the hype was all about.
TV & VideosMac Observer

Why Apple TV+ Film ‘CODA’ is a Crucial Moment For Deaf Representation

The latest edition of The Hollywood Reporter is dedicated to CODA, which is set for release on Apple TV+ and in theaters on August 13. The film is about a family that is deaf except for one child, who has ambitions to sing but has to decide whether to stay and help her family or pursue her own dreams. In the piece, the cat and crew explain why the film is such a groundbreaking moment in onscreen representation and filmmaking.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

CODA star Emilia Jones: ‘Only deaf actors could have done these roles justice’

Emilia Jones had her work cut out for her when she was cast in Sundance’s latest darling. In the film CODA (which stands for Child of Deaf Adults), she plays Ruby, a Massachusetts teenager who has a passion for singing soul songs and whose parents will never be able to hear her perform. Suffice to say, Jones – a Brit with no sign language skills and a delicate voice – was not the obvious choice.But she put in the hours and spent nine months learning to sign, honing her New England accent and strengthening her voice. “I had auditioned with...
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Movie about a deaf family is a heart-warmer

While Netflix burns the candle at both ends trying desperately to win a Best Picture Oscar, AppleTV+ has gone for more meat-and-potatoes fare, including the feel-good TV show “Ted Lasso” and the soulful new dramedy “CODA” that they snagged for $25 million at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. If you’re...
MoviesRefinery29

CODA Is A Beautiful Reminder That My Deafness Is Not A Deficit

I cried through most of the new movie CODA. Not because it’s a melancholic film — on the contrary, the story is charming and heartwarming — but because I’ve never seen deafness represented in such a visible way. I’ve always felt I didn’t quite have a place in the world....
MoviesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘CODA’ On Apple TV+, A Heartfelt Dramedy About A Deaf Family & Their Hearing Daughter

It’s not often we see deaf actors get to play deaf characters; time and time again, hearing performers have filled these roles on screens both in the theater and at home. CODA, now streaming on Apple TV+, tells the story of a deaf family – all played by deaf actors – and their hearing daughter. The film won hearts (and awards) when it premiered at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and now you can stream it from the comfort of home.
Gloucester, MADaily Star

Movie Review: Deaf cast members add strong emotional layer to 'CODA'

The Rossi family of Gloucester, Massachusetts, is unique. Although mom Jackie and dad Frank fish professionally for a living, this is not what makes them stand out. They are deaf. Additionally, their older son Leo is deaf. Only daughter Ruby, a high school student, can hear, and she is the heart and soul of this loving and supportive team.
Phoenix, AZpeoriatimes.com

Local actor excited about Apple film ‘CODA’

When deaf Mesa actor Troy Kotsur received the script for the Apple Original Film “CODA,” he immediately saw himself in the role. “I thought this is most definitely a role for me,” Kotsur said. “Thinking about all of the experiences that I have had in the theater and the opportunities I’ve had and the challenges that I’ve had, for this thing to come was fantastic and a great opportunity.”
MoviesVoice of America

‘CODA’ Aims to Make Movie-Going More Available to Deaf Community

Going to the movies is not always a fun experience for people who cannot hear. Film showings in theaters with captions -- the written words the actors are saying -- are limited. And the special equipment needed to read the captions is often broken or unavailable. A new movie aims...

Comments / 0

Community Policy