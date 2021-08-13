Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois Democrats Look to Eliminate GOP House District

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Say goodbye to at least one of your GOP U.S. House members, Illinois. The release of new, detailed census data means Democrats who control state government can begin the once-in-a-decade process of redrawing Illinois' congressional district boundaries. With the state losing a congressional seat due to population loss, they're certain to eliminate a district in heavily Republican areas of central and southern Illinois, where most of the losses occurred.

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Mchenry, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bost
Person
Cheri Bustos
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Darin Lahood
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Gop House#Legislature#Gerrymandering#Ap#Gop#U S House#Republicans#Democratic#The U S Census Bureau#Latino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Congress & CourtsAOL Corp

Early indicators suggest Democrats' House majority is in jeopardy

WASHINGTON — Democrats with proven track records of winning tough districts aren't running for re-election. Republicans are enjoying early fundraising windfalls. And, as Donald Trump and Barack Obama both learned the hard way, midterm elections almost always break against the president's party. The early indicators that showed Democrats poised to...
Texas StateKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Texas SCOTUS sides with GOP, allowing arrest of absent House Democrats

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of Texas sided with Republican leadership in Texas, allowing for the arrest of absent House members going forward. The opinion orders district courts to rescind their temporary restraining orders given to Texas House Democratic members who have broken quorum since July. “The...
Springfield, ILwmay.com

GOP analysis shows Democrats’ statehouse map deviates up to 30%

(The Center Square) – New U.S. Census data could require changes to the political maps the state’s Democrat-controlled legislature approved earlier this year. The map already approved for Illinois statehouse seats may have to be redone. Illinois statehouse Republicans say the courts have no choice to usher in a bipartisan mapmaking commission.
Illinois Statetribuneledgernews.com

Illinois GOP says census data proves new maps illegal

SPRINGFIELD — Republicans in the Illinois General Assembly say new, detailed census numbers released last week show the legislative maps that Democrats pushed through in the spring are unconstitutional. The Census Bureau released the data Thursday, Aug. 12, several months later than usual due to delays caused by the COVID-19...
Wisconsin Statetheohiostar.com

Wisconsin Democrat Rep. Ron Kind to Retire in District Trump Won, Opening Door for GOP Contenders

U.S. Representative Ron Kind (D-WI-03) will retire from Congress at the end of his term, deciding not to run for re-election in the Wisconsin swing district. Kind’s southwestern Wisconsin district has gradually evolved over his approximately 25-year career in the House of Representatives, with former President Trump winning the district in the November 2020 election.
Texas Statetalesbuzz.com

Texas GOP state House speaker signs warrants to arrest 52 Democrats

The Texas House Speaker signed late Tuesday civil arrest warrants for 52 Democratic lawmakers who fled the state last month to block a GOP effort to pass voting restrictions, per the Dallas Morning News. Driving the news: The GOP-led Texas House of Representatives voted 80-12 in favor of the move,...
Wisconsin StateWashington Times

Wisconsin Democrat to retire from GOP-leaning House seat

Rep. Ron Kind, a Democrat who was expecting a rough fight to keep his Wisconsin seat next year, will instead retire, creating a new headwind for Democrats hoping to keep control of the House. Mr. Kind, who first won office in 1997, plans to announce the decision later Tuesday, but...
Presidential ElectionRoll Call Online

Earmarks in House bills favor Democrats, but GOP not shy either

House appropriators set aside $3.7 billion for home-state projects in fiscal 2022 spending bills, with about $2.3 billion, or 62 percent, of the earmarked funds flowing to Democratic districts, a CQ Roll Call analysis found. Republicans punched slightly above their weight in the final tally, considering the GOP makes up...
Texas Statespectrumlocalnews.com

Absent Texas House Democrats say they remain united in denying quorum over GOP-backed elections bill

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House is still without a quorum. Absent Democrats are back from Washington, but their crusade against a GOP-backed elections bill continues. The House gaveled in late Monday afternoon. But Democrats say they're still holding out for more negotiations on the voting bill before making a return to the State Capitol. Civil arrest warrants have been delivered to their homes or offices to compel them to come back, but no one has been detained, and Republicans say they likely won't for now.
Public HealthThe New Yorker

State Republicans Are Gambling with the Delta Surge

The question was straightforward enough; it was the answer that proved more revealing. When a local reporter asked Representative Glenn Grothman, a Wisconsin Republican, whether he had been vaccinated against COVID-19, he replied, “I don’t like to get into taking sides on it.” He then walked out of the camera frame. As a Trump loyalist, with a ninety-six-per-cent rating from the American Conservative Union, Grothman is an unsurprising opponent of vaccine mandates. After a town-hall meeting in Green Lake—just seven miles from the birthplace of the Republican Party—which was held outdoors, owing to the Delta variant, he stood on the grass and said, “I’m not going to play doctor.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy