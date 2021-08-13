Illinois Democrats Look to Eliminate GOP House District
CHICAGO (AP) — Say goodbye to at least one of your GOP U.S. House members, Illinois. The release of new, detailed census data means Democrats who control state government can begin the once-in-a-decade process of redrawing Illinois' congressional district boundaries. With the state losing a congressional seat due to population loss, they're certain to eliminate a district in heavily Republican areas of central and southern Illinois, where most of the losses occurred.www.usnews.com
