NYC’s Latest Zany Ice Cream Is Ramen Flavored

After New Yorkers flocked to Van Leeuwen shops earlier this summer to try scoops of the Kraft Macaroni & Cheese flavor, there’s a new wild ice cream flavor out there. For a limited time this week, Sugar Hill Creamery in Harlem will offer ramen ice cream. Yes, you read that correctly. The new out-there flavor has a salty sweet miso ice cream base with a pickled ginger yuzu and black sesame tuile swirled throughout the ice cream.