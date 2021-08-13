Cancel
New York City, NY

NYC’s Latest Zany Ice Cream Is Ramen Flavored

By Liz Provencher
Thrillist
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter New Yorkers flocked to Van Leeuwen shops earlier this summer to try scoops of the Kraft Macaroni & Cheese flavor, there’s a new wild ice cream flavor out there. For a limited time this week, Sugar Hill Creamery in Harlem will offer ramen ice cream. Yes, you read that correctly. The new out-there flavor has a salty sweet miso ice cream base with a pickled ginger yuzu and black sesame tuile swirled throughout the ice cream.

