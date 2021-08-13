‘It’s time’: Iconic Dave’s Bakery closing after 38 Years

FLATWOODS Dave’s Bakery in Flatwoods has been synonymous with delicious food and a family atmosphere for generations. It will close Saturday. Back in 1983 when Dave Kersey decided he wanted to start his own bakery, wife Billie admitted she had a few reservations. She said her father had owned a business (Miller’s Market in Catlettsburg), and she was well-acquainted with the challenges that go along with it.