Catlettsburg, KY

‘It’s time’: Iconic Dave’s Bakery closing after 38 Years

By Charles Romans
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLATWOODS Dave’s Bakery in Flatwoods has been synonymous with delicious food and a family atmosphere for generations. It will close Saturday. Back in 1983 when Dave Kersey decided he wanted to start his own bakery, wife Billie admitted she had a few reservations. She said her father had owned a business (Miller’s Market in Catlettsburg), and she was well-acquainted with the challenges that go along with it.

