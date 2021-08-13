Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Youtube

COLIN MERRY: Keep meetings online, forever

By Colin Merry
manisteenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was growing up in the '90s about 20 years ago (give or take a decade) the internet became a household name through screaming dial-up modems. It was an exciting time. I spent a few lunch hours in the school library downloading photos from my favorite television show painfully slowly. Teachers were asking us to use at least one internet source in our reports. I ran into a really weird personal website while researching werewolves.

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#The Pioneer Group Hearst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
GardeningPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Hilarious Reason an Online Gardening Group Keeps Getting Flagged by Facebook

The debate over Facebook and censorship has been raging on for months more than ever. Ever had a post of yours that just seemed to mysteriously disappear? Ever had your account temporarily suspended and been thrown in Facebook jail? Some have said they didn't even violate Facebook's community standards but still got axed anyway. Now, one of the most benign online groups you could imagine has been fighting this ongoing battle, and it's all over one word. Hoe.
New London, CTThe Day

The Day's online commenters plan an offline meeting

Bill Donovan of Westerly is an early riser and a frequent commenter on The Day's website where, as required by our policy, he uses his real name, Michael Donovan. "I get up at 3 in the morning," Donovan, 81, told me over the phone this week. "The first thing I do is read The Day. I've been a big fan of The Day. I'm a big fan of (columnist David) Collins."
Lower Pottsgrove Township, PAsanatogapost.com

Pottsgrove Meeting Will Stream Online, as ‘View Only’

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – The Pottsgrove school board meeting scheduled for Tuesday (tonight, Aug. 10, 2021) at 7:30 p.m. will be broadcast live on YouTube, but as a view-only option, the district has announced. YouTube viewers will be unable to ask questions of, or provide comments to, board members. Find the link to the broadcast here: https://youtu.be/duEZCvTte9I.
Gresham, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

My View: Don't let online shams keep us in agony

Veteran journalist Tiffaney O'Dell of Gresham pulls back the curtain on the those who are endangering lives by spreading disinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. One of my best friends was in the ICU with COVID-19. She was fully vaccinated. Her name is Sharon Nesbit. I knew intellectually that the vaccines weren't...
TV & Videosdaytimeconfidential.com

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Does Eric Actually Want to Reunite With Quinn? (WATCH)

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Eric is telling Quinn about the part he played in her affair with Carter and their breakup. He knows he withheld affection from her. He admits he wasn't present emotionally or physically. Eric says he didn’t provide Quinn with the attention that any wife deserves. He was thinking back and remembering when they first got together and how he thought they could build an amazing future together. Quinn interrupts him to say that was true until she messed it up.
InternetLumia UK

The rise of parallel chat in online meetings: how can we make the most of it?

“Sorry, my internet is terrible, I’ll put my question in the chat”. If these phrases sound familiar to you, you’re not alone – people the world over use the chat function in Microsoft Teams and other video-calling services every day. But we could ask: why post messages in parallel to the main conversation? Does it improve or worsen the meeting experience? And crucially, what can we do to make it more effective?
Behind Viral VideosSeattle Times

Now going viral: Meeting online friends in real life

NEW YORK — Marissa Meizz, 23, was out to dinner with a friend in the East Village in mid-May when her phone started buzzing. She tried to silence it, but the texts kept coming. They all wanted to know: Had she seen the TikTok video?. She clicked the link and...
Internetdccouncil.us

How to Watch Our August 10 Virtual/Online Meetings

Members of the public are invited to virtually join the two meetings the Council will be holding on Tuesday, August 10. The first meeting is a pre-Legislative Meeting Breakfast Meeting, and the second is a Legislative Meeting. The Breakfast Meeting starts at 9AM, and the Legislative Meeting will start at noon. The agenda for the Legislative Meeting can be found here. Please find access information below:
LawLaw.com

Why Law Firms Can't Keep Cutting Forever: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. WARNING SHOTS - The spread of the Delta variant has dashed dreams of a post-pandemic fall, instead forcing a number of law firms in recent weeks to delay or alter their office return plans, including mandating vaccinations for those resuming in-person work. As we examine in this week’s Law.com Trendspotter column, the internal and external messaging from firms that have postponed their return dates has reflected a recognition that rushing back to the office too hastily is not only potentially unsafe, but also unnecessary. At the same time, the proliferation of vaccine mandates demonstrates that there is an increasing unwillingness on the part of firm leaders to compromise on reaching the goal of getting folks back together sooner rather than later. Before we dive in, I’m interested to hear what you think: given the uncertainty surrounding the Delta variant, is it still worth it for firms to continue pushing for a fall office return? If so, should more firms be mandating vaccinations? Let me know at [email protected].
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

The Best Free Screen Recorders to Save Your Online Meetings

Online meetings have become an integral part of professional life today. However, having back-to-back meetings with clients and colleagues may not allow you to attend fully to both events. In such situations, screen recording software may come in handy. Using these tools, you can record and watch virtual meetings at...
Kidsfireislandnews.com

OP-ED: Keeping Our Kids Safe Online This Summer

By Damaso Reyes ~ For many of us summer means backyard barbecues, time with friends and family and this year making sure we keep them safe from COVID. But there is another virus we must safeguard our children from, and that’s misinformation. Like COVID, its impact can range from inconvenient to deadly, so we need to take it just as seriously.
Kidsceoworld.biz

How busy c-suite executives can impactfully connect with their kids

Executives may feel in control at work, but they often feel powerless when it comes to being home with their kids. Some executives report they prefer working to being with their kids. This can be a truth that is hard to admit, but it can be frustrating when kids don’t listen, ignore requests, and speak disrespectfully. If a parent wants the behavior in their kids to change, and they want to get more cooperation, respect and listening – it all starts with connection.
Musicmanisteenews.com

50 popular songs in the public domain

Stacker compiled a list of 50 of the most listened to songs in the Public Domain, chosen from the Public Domain's list of the 698 most popular songs within.
New London, CTPosted by
The Day

The Day's online commenters plan an offline meeting

Bill Donovan of Westerly is an early riser and a frequent commenter on The Day's website where, as required by our policy, he uses his real name, Michael Donovan. "I get up at 3 in the morning," Donovan, 81, told me over the phone this week. "The first thing I do is read The Day. I've been a big fan of The Day. I'm a big fan of (columnist David) Collins."

Comments / 0

Community Policy