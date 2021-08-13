Cancel
UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Daily Gate City
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday said Afghanistan was "in the throes of yet another chaotic and desperate chapter" in the country's history. (Aug. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d6a709fe19bc4be5b59c42cd91d54d6c.

