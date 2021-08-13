Cancel
Environment

Afternoon Brief, August 13th

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia is used to drought conditions, but this year is one of the driest on record…. A radical collaboration between a biologist and an engineer is supercharging efforts to protect grape crops. The technology they’ve developed, using robotics and AI to identify grape plants infected with a devastating fungus, will soon be available to researchers nationwide working on a wide array of plant and animal research…

Afternoon Brief, August 17th

Sonoma County has been actively addressing the cannabis business since the legalization of recreational use…. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill in June that prohibits businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccination to enter…. The North Bay’s massive alcoholic beverage industry is bracing for what could be...
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Kaiken Wines Explores the Unknown

Kaiken Wines Releases Three New Malbecs Taking Consumers on an Adventure into Uncharted Territories. Kaiken Wines, the Argentine winery with an adventurous spirit, announces the launch of Kaiken Aventura in the U.S. market. This brand new, luxury collection debuts with three distinctly expressive Malbecs sourced from the unexplored terroir of Los Chacayes and Valle de Canota Indicaciones Geográficas (Geographical Indications, or GIs in English) embodying Kaiken’s spirit of curiosity, adventure and innovation. Kaiken Aventura is priced at SRP $32 will be first introduced in California this summer.
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Fifth Hill Releases Library Wines

The family behind La Prenda Vineyards and Sonoma Collection wines have released new Library Wines, the 2015 Pickberry and the 2016 Vineyard Station. Both of these wines spent some extra aging time in barrel and bottle to broaden their finish and further express their character. 2015 Pickberry, 294 cases produced73%...
Agriculturewineindustryadvisor.com

Permit Sonoma Leads “Visioning” Sessions for Cannabis Regulation

The public is greatly encouraged to be a part of the planning for the future of weed cultivation in the County over the next three years. Sonoma County has been actively addressing the cannabis business since the legalization of recreational use. The County’s Board of Supervisors are constantly working on both permitting and environmental regulations.
Rochester, NYwineindustryadvisor.com

Black Button Distilling Honored with Fourth INC. 5000 Ranking

Rochester, NY (August 17, 2021) – Black Button Distilling is excited to announce it has earned a rank on Inc. 5000’s prestigious list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth time. Listed as No. 2019 on 2021’s list, the honor is especially meaningful after a year of COVID-related challenges.
Environmentwineindustryadvisor.com

Jackson Family Wines Announces Sustainability and Climate Action Plan

Rooted for Good: Roadmap to 2030 Is A Bold Set of Goals and Initiatives Designed to Lead Significant Change Within the Wine Industry Over the Next 10-Years. Jackson Family Wines announced today its Rooted for Good⁠: Roadmap to 2030 initiative, a 10-year sustainability and climate action plan designed to address the climate crisis and position the company for resilience in the face of changing social and environmental landscapes. The family-owned wine company, known for its collection of high-end wineries, has been a progressive leader in environmental and socially responsible business practices since its founding nearly 40 years ago. The comprehensive goals and initiatives aim to make a significant impact across the wine industry by leading the way to become climate positive, create positive social impact, and support the Jackson family’s long-term vision for a sustainable future. The program establishes specific goals for Jackson Family Wines to achieve by 2030 in the areas of greenhouse gas emissions reductions, water management, land conservation through regenerative farming practices, and social responsibility to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace and wine community.

