Obituaries

Kris Phillips

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKris Phillips, owner of talk WFOY St. Augustine (1240), has passed away. A cause of death has not been announced. “With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Kris Phillips,” a post to the station Facebook page read. “She loved her family and friends and she loved owning and running WFOY. We hope you will join us for her Celebration of Life at The Family Worship Center on August 22 at 2pm.”

