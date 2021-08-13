Sunny Acres Residence / Studio Upwall Architects

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. Moab, Utah is known for its phenomenal sandstone formations and vast open space for outdoor activities. The clients came to us with this site set amidst the beauty of the desert landscape surrounded by panoramic views. When we first visited the site we were awestruck by the beauty and grandeur of the red rock cliffs, valleys, and canyons that create a stunning and magnificent setting to behold.

