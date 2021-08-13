Cancel
TV Series

FX reveals part 1 of 'American Horror Story: Double Feature' in trailer

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
Finn Wittrock stars in part 1 of "American Horror Story: Double Feature" called "Red Tide." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- FX released the official trailer for part 1 of American Horror Story Season 10 on Friday. Red Tide is the first part of the season American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Red Tide shows an author (Finn Wittrock) move with his family to a beach house in Provincetown to work on his writing. His Wife (Lily Rabe) is pregnant and they already have a daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong).

FX had previously released a teaser for American Horror Story: Double Feature showing an alien and a vampire on a beach. The full trailer establishes the beachside location, and offers some glimpses at the vampire.

The author turns to some locals (Frances Conroy and Evan Peters) for inspiration to help combat his writer's block. Meanwhile, Leslie Grossman tells Macauly Culkin "something weird is going on here and I want to know what it is."

Further clips show the author obsessively typing, Angelica Ross doing lab work and a bloody body dangling over a table. Sarah Paulson and Billie Lourd also star in Red Tide.

Part 2 of American Horror Story: Double Feature is called Death Valley. Season 10 of American Horror Story premieres Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. on FX. Episodes stream on Hulu the following day.

