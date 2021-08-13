Ezra Koenig: Everything To Know About Rashida Jones’ Partner Of 6 Years
Rashida Jones has been dating the Vampire Weekend frontman for over five years. Learn more about Ezra Koenig here!. Rashida Jones, 45, and Ezra Koenig, 37, have been together for the last six years, and even have a nearly three-year-old son together. The Parks and Recreation actress gave birth to baby Isaiah Jones Koenig in August 2018 in Los Angeles. The musician has been incredibly successful in his own rite, and it seems like he and Rashida have an extremely happy relationship. Here’s everything you need to know about Ezra Koenig!hollywoodlife.com
