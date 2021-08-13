Cancel
Politics

Morris Creek Wildlife Management Area lease terminated, closed to public

By Tyler Barker
lootpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALUM CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The lease agreement between the Bruce B. Cameron Foundation and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) that established the Morris Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) has expired and will not be renewed, according to Kem Shaw, WVDNR District 5 wildlife biologist, Wildlife Resources Section. Effective immediately, the Morris Creek WMA will no longer be a part of the agency’s WMA system.

