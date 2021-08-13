Hawley, Senate keep police funding issue alive with non-binding resolutions to $3.5 trillion budget plan
(The Center Square) – Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley successfully kept the issue of police funding alive this week with an amendment to the Senate’s $3.5 trillion budget plan. Hawley joined a parade of Republicans introducing nonbinding resolutions to the plan. Commonly called a “vote-a-rama,” senators add amendments and vote on them before an overall vote. Shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday, the Senate passed the overall measure 50-49.www.webstercountycitizen.com
