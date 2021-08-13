Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Retired teacher scores $1 million prize in Louisiana’s COVID vaccine lottery

By Tanasia Kenney
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting the COVID-19 vaccine paid off big for one retired teacher in Louisiana. Janet Mann, 63, of Bossier City, scored the $1 million grand prize in the state’s “Shot at a Million” vaccine lottery program, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday. Edwards called Mann to deliver the good news and thanked her for being one of more than 1.7 million Louisianans to get inoculated against the virus.

www.kentucky.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
City
Metairie, LA
City
Bossier City, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Louisianans#Baton Rouge#Rosedale Jackson Page#The Pelican State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. will extend COVID-19 transport mask mandate through Jan. 18

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration confirmed late on Tuesday it plans to extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18 to address ongoing COVID-19 risks. A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson confirmed the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy