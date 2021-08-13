Arlington school district considers lawsuit against Governor Abbott over mask mandate ban

The Arlington school district may sue Gov. Greg Abbott over his executive order banning mask mandates and other COVID protocol. “We are advocating to put the decision to mandate masks back into the hands of our district,” said school board Kecia Mays in a news release. “We are in a community with a high rate of COVID-19. The positivity rate is over 22%. No ICU beds are available for pediatric patients. We have to implement every mitigation effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, and one of the tools we have — the mask — has been taken away as an option to mandate.”