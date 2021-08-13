Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington, TX

Arlington school district considers lawsuit against Governor Abbott over mask mandate ban

By Kailey Broussard
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arlington school district may sue Gov. Greg Abbott over his executive order banning mask mandates and other COVID protocol. “We are advocating to put the decision to mandate masks back into the hands of our district,” said school board Kecia Mays in a news release. “We are in a community with a high rate of COVID-19. The positivity rate is over 22%. No ICU beds are available for pediatric patients. We have to implement every mitigation effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, and one of the tools we have — the mask — has been taken away as an option to mandate.”

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Education
City
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Government
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Abbott, TX
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arlington School#School Districts#Restraining Orders#Governor Abbott#Covid#Icu#Board#Grand Prairie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. will extend COVID-19 transport mask mandate through Jan. 18

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration confirmed late on Tuesday it plans to extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18 to address ongoing COVID-19 risks. A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson confirmed the...

Comments / 2

Community Policy