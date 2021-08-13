Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

EY Announces Assaf Wand of Hippo as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Northern California Award Winner

SFGate
 4 days ago

In its 35th year, EY honors unstoppable entrepreneurial creators and disrupters in Northern California. Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Assaf Wand, co-founder & CEO of Hippo, the home insurance group that created a new standard of care and protection for homeowners, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Northern California Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Wand was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program’s virtual awards gala on August 4.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamdi Ulukaya
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starbucks Corporation#Insurance Company#Ey#Ernst Young Llp#Hippo Insurance Services#Smart Home#Hippo Home Care#Diy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback is over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career. “We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” coach Urban...

Comments / 0

Community Policy