With the way everything’s been over the last 18 months, chances are you might recently have found yourself venturing on an awkward British holiday instead of jetting abroad. And there’s no more awkward time for an awkward British holiday when you’re an awkward teenager – as depicted in Sweetheart, the debut feature from writer-director Marley Morrison. Not to be confused with the Blumhouse creature-feature of the same name, Sweetheart centres on Nell Barlow’s AJ – a teenager in the midst of finding herself, going for one last family holiday in Dorset. But while she’s not looking forward to her week away, that all changes when she connects with Ella-Rae Smith’s lifeguard Isla. Watch the trailer exclusively here: