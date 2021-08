On July 1, 2021, we reminded you that to live or study on campus during the 2021–22 academic year you will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID 19. To return to campus, the vaccination must be fully completed and proof submitted to the college by August 23, 2021. This requirement is necessary to protect the health and safety of our community. Therefore, it is very important that students submit their vaccination card or request an exemption today. For all students that have completed this process by August 12, your name will be entered into a drawing to win up to $300 that can be applied to purchase books in our bookstore. Five winners will be announced for this prize.