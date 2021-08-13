Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Nursing home vaccination rates in Iowa fall short

By Jack Lido
KCRG.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Nursing home residents and staff in Iowa have been falling behind in COVID-19 vaccine rate, according to the AARP. The AARP said vaccination rates have been improving in the last month but are still too low compared to goals, which they did not specify. Currently, in Iowa, around 90.9 percent of residents are vaccinated and 61.9 percent of staff are vaccinated. These are slightly higher than national averages, which show an 82.4 vaccination rate among residents and a 60 percent rate among staff, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Medicare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
AARP
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. will extend COVID-19 transport mask mandate through Jan. 18

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration confirmed late on Tuesday it plans to extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18 to address ongoing COVID-19 risks. A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson confirmed the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy