Nursing home vaccination rates in Iowa fall short

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Nursing home residents and staff in Iowa have been falling behind in COVID-19 vaccine rate, according to the AARP. The AARP said vaccination rates have been improving in the last month but are still too low compared to goals, which they did not specify. Currently, in Iowa, around 90.9 percent of residents are vaccinated and 61.9 percent of staff are vaccinated. These are slightly higher than national averages, which show an 82.4 vaccination rate among residents and a 60 percent rate among staff, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.