The Yes on 1 Committee to enshrine right-to-work in the Tennessee Constitution announced its official formation today. Yes on 1 will advocate for Amendment 1, which will appear on the ballot on November 8, 2022. Right-to-work means that Tennesseans cannot be forced to join a union and pay dues in order to get or keep their job. As a result of federal efforts to overturn these protections and attempts to repeal right-to-work in numerous states, the Tennessee legislature voted to place the issue on the ballot next fall. If ratified by voters, Tennessee’s current right-to-work law will become a constitutional right.