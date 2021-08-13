‘American Horror Story’ Goes All ‘The Shining’ in First Trailer

Inspiration is a wonderful — and deadly — thing in the first trailer for season 10 of Ryan Murphy ’s American Horror Stories series, titled Double Feature .

In the clip, a young couple ( Finn Wittrock and Lily Rabe ) move to Provincetown, Massachusetts, in an effort to crack Wittrock’s character’s writer’s block, a move that many a Stephen King fan knows can only spell trouble in a horror story.

The trailer also features an array of eerie Provincetown residents, played by AHS stalwarts Evan Peters , Frances Conroy , Angelica Ross , Leslie Grossman , and Macaulay Culkin, the newest addition to the cast.

“There’s nothing more addictive than success,” Conroy’s character says. “You tasted it now, you’re never going to be able to live without it.”

Season 10 premieres on August 25th and begins with the first “feature,” “Red Tide.” The second is titled “Death Valley.”

Murphy’s American Horror Stories anthology series is out now on Hulu and has just been renewed for a second season.