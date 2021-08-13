Contract Briefs

Moxi on the Rocks will hold two open houses for potential investors to tour the historic site that’s planned to be the home of the nation’s first hydro-powered distillery and Connecticut’s first “libation library.” On Friday, Aug. 6 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 7 from noon to 5 p.m., free tours and product samples will be offered for individuals who want to learn more about the effort to restore and repurpose a historic paper mill on the Hockanum River Falls in East Hartford. Moxi on the Rocks, named for the blue heron that calls the river home, will feature a distillery, tasting room, and a retail location with Connecticut-made craft beverages. To register for a free Open House tour, visit facebook.com/moxiontherocks or to view a virtual investment prospectus and to invest, visit Mainvest.com/b/Moxi-on-the-Rocks-Hartford.