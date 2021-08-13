Contract Briefs
Boston Scientific Corp., Marlborough, Mass., has been awarded a maximum $265,230,300 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for cardiovascular procedural packages and supplies under the manufacturer direct program. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Mass., with a Sept. 30, 2026, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn. (SPE2DE-21-D-0033).
