Contract Briefs

Cover picture for the articleBoston Scientific Corp., Marlborough, Mass., has been awarded a maximum $265,230,300 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for cardiovascular procedural packages and supplies under the manufacturer direct program. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Mass., with a Sept. 30, 2026, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn. (SPE2DE-21-D-0033).

Public HealthTacoma News Tribune

News briefs

WASHINGTON — Seventy percent of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a key milestone in the fight against the pandemic that the country hit nearly a month later than President Joe Biden had hoped. After falling dramatically since April, the pace of U.S. vaccinations...
Hartford, CTJournal Inquirer

Local briefs

Moxi on the Rocks will hold two open houses for potential investors to tour the historic site that’s planned to be the home of the nation’s first hydro-powered distillery and Connecticut’s first “libation library.” On Friday, Aug. 6 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 7 from noon to 5 p.m., free tours and product samples will be offered for individuals who want to learn more about the effort to restore and repurpose a historic paper mill on the Hockanum River Falls in East Hartford. Moxi on the Rocks, named for the blue heron that calls the river home, will feature a distillery, tasting room, and a retail location with Connecticut-made craft beverages. To register for a free Open House tour, visit facebook.com/moxiontherocks or to view a virtual investment prospectus and to invest, visit Mainvest.com/b/Moxi-on-the-Rocks-Hartford.
LifestyleVincennes Sun Commercial

State briefs

CHESTERTON — The National Park Service wants to charge entrance fees for the first time at the Indiana Dunes National Park, citing a dramatic increase in visitors in recent years and the need for more revenue for park maintenance. The federal agency will hold an online public meeting on the...
Damascus, OHMorning Journal

County Briefing

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Columbiana County in the coming weeks. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. 30/SR 39 westbound utility bridge rehabilitation: Work is set to begin Monday on the U.S. 30/SR 39 westbound overhead utility bridge located at the Ohio/West Virginia state line. Two, 12-foot lanes of traffic will be maintained. The completion date is Oct. 31.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

On This Date

Aug. 14, 1960: Cayuga Production Company began shooting an episode of “The Twilight Zone” on Rogers Dry Lake. The segment was titled “King Nine Will Not Return.” Lakebed temperatures reached well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit as the crew filmed scenes of a B-25 supposedly wrecked in the North African desert.
Texas StatePosted by
Ash Jurberg

No More Liquor? Texas Governor Abbott Threatens To Pull Liquor Licences

As COVID-19 continues to ravage Texas and cases escalate, some businesses are looking to protect their customers by requiring proof of vaccination for entry. Unfortunately for them, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill in June that prohibits businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccination to enter. Now was as the COVID crisis escalates, Governor Abbott says he will pull the liquor license of any restaurant with vaccine requirements.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Issues Warning As Deadly Virus Found In Texas (And It's Not Covid)

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about a deadly disease in Texas caused by Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19. Over 50,000 people have already died, and that number is set to rise exponentially over the coming months. So, if you were hoping that Covid-19 would be the only virus in Texas this year, I have bad news.
Michigan StateSanta Maria Times

A-10s land on Michigan state highway

ALPENA, Mich. -- Four A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the 354th Fighter Squadron and the Michigan Air National Guard’s 127th Wing landed on a state highway as part of Northern Strike 21, a large-scale training exercise, in Alpena, Aug. 5. This is the first time in history that the Air Force...
Casper, WYPosted by
My Country 95.5

PHOTOS: Crude Sign in Casper is Raising Eyebrows

Warning: The language used in the photos may not be suitable all readers. A photo of a former Casper church's signage has gone viral because of its crude nature. The location was formerly the Casper Foursquare Church, which is located on Forest Drive. The sign (which has recently been changed...
Cape Canaveral, FLspacecoastdaily.com

U.S. Space Force Establishes Second Field Command in L.A., Gen. Guetlein Assumes Command

The Space and Missile Systems Center, a long-time provider of premier space systems for national security and defense, forms the core of the new organization, which now includes Space Launch Delta 30, Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, and Space Launch Delta 45, Patrick Space Force Base/Cape Canaveral, Florida, realigning from Space Operations Command to SSC.
California StatePosted by
UPI News

U.S. Space Force establishes Space Systems Command in California

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Space Force has established Space Systems Command, its second of three field commands. The ceremony to establish the Space Systems Command was held at Los Angeles Air Force Base in California, where the command is based, on Friday with Lt. Gen. Michael A. Guetlein, who received his third star at a promotion ceremony earlier in the day, assuming command.
Wyoming StatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

This Highway Is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Wyoming

Be extra careful when traveling down this road. Just the other day while I was driving around town, I thought about how driving is a collective effort. We all depend on each other to obey the rules of the road and keep off of distractions while behind the wheel. We expect each other to be responsible drivers and look out for one another.
Placerville, CAMountain Democrat

Placerville native participates in U.S. Navy exercise

NORFOLK, Va. — A Placerville native is participating in the Large-Scale Exercise aboard USS Whidbey Island, a U.S. Navy warship that transports and launches Marines from sea to shore as part of amphibious assault operations. “I always knew the military is where I was going to be,” said Reese. “I...
Hawaii Stateamericanmilitarynews.com

Navy deploys ‘expeditionary’ headquarters to Hawaii

The extremely challenging nature of warfare with China and Russia—should it ever come to that—is redefining how the Navy commands and controls its forces globally. To that end, the new Large Scale Exercise 2021, running Aug. 3 to Monday, and testing cutting-edge technology linking Navy and Marine Corps sea, air, land, space and cyber assets, includes the deployment of the 3rd Fleet headquarters from San Diego to Pearl Harbor.
MilitaryExecutiveBiz

Army Seeks Endpoint Security Service to Enhance Network VIsibility

Army Cyber Command has released a sources sought announcement detailing its need for endpoint security services from small businesses to support military network visibility. The U.S. Army said Monday in the SAM.gov notice it seeks an endpoint security solution-as-a-service to bolster the security of the service branch’s endpoints across all operational domains and to monitor compliance metrics for asset protection and cyber threat response.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Red Flag 21-3 integrates space with next generation warfighting

In an interview from 2020, Chief of Space Operations Gen. John Raymond touched on America’s great power competitors and how they are improving their space capabilities. This has fueled U.S. joint and allied partners to invest, train and replicate in space along with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to integrate with current air-to-air and air-to-land tactical assets.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Edwards Airmen help beta test alternative fitness components

Airmen at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., are helping to beta test the new alternative fitness components announced by the Air Force in July 2021. Three other Air Force Materiel Command installations – Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio; Hill AFB, Utah; and Tinker AFB, Okla. – are also taking part in the program.

