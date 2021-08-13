Weekend plans call for a weekend forecast

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether it’s your last weekend before school starts or just another toasty august weekend, some changes are ahead for your weekend weather. High pressure begins to loose its grip on weather in the Brazos Valley as low pressure in Oklahoma spawns a surface trough that will propagate towards the region by Saturday afternoon. This boundary that is created from this trough will allow for enough lift to support afternoon thunderstorms for your Saturday plans. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will populate the radar late afternoon as temperatures reach 96 degrees for your high. Expect the radar activity to last until late Saturday evening plans.