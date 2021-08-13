Red Tide Most Persistent Off Sarasota, Manatee Counties
A patchy bloom of red tide persists off the Gulf Coast. State environmental officials reported over the past week the organism that causes red tide was detected in medium to high concentrations in 34 samples. Twenty-six of those were found off Sarasota County; five in Manatee County and one offshore of Hillsborough County. Only low levels of red tide were found in Pinellas, off Clearwater Beach, Pass-a-Grille and Fort DeSoto.wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu
