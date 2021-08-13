What happens to the planet Kamino in Star Wars: The Bad Batch?

Coming as no surprise, Disney+ has given a second season renewal to its animated series Star Wars: Bad Batch ahead of its first season finale. That spin-off from The Clone Wars debuted in May of this year and made it into the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 for its premiere week. It has been well-recieved by critics and fans so far, currently holding an 86% Fresh Rating and 84% Audience Score at Rotten Tomatoes. Disney has been using its premium streaming service to expand the Star Wars franchise with Bad Batch, The Mandalorian, the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett, and more shows on the way. Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni who was closely involved with Star Wars: The Clone Wars through its seven season run. The first year of Bad Batch will wrap up on August 13th with Part 2 of its season finale, and the second season is scheduled to premiere at some point in 2022.