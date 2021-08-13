Hawkeye Star Alaqua Cox Reveals New Casting Info for Her Echo Series
We're now just over three months away from the release of Hawkeye and the show already has at least one spinoff in the works. Like how WandaVision and Loki both lead to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Hawkeye is expected to lead to Echo, a series starring Marvel newcomer Alaqua Cox. The series itself has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, but has been reported to be in development by various Hollywood trades. Now, Cox herself is sharing some updates on the upcoming Disney+ series.comicbook.com
Comments / 0