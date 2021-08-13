Hawkeye Star Alaqua Cox Reveals New Casting Info for Her Echo Series

Child's Play franchise veteran Jennifer Tilly, who provides the voice of Tiffany, the bride of Chucky, has shared a new photo of herself on the set of the upcoming Chucky TV show, sharing a look at "baby's first steps," while she supports a Chucky doll. After the franchise was rebooted in 2019, creator Don Mancini decided to carry on with the cast of the original, cult-favorite series in a new TV series that would exist independently of the Mark Hamill-voiced remake. Of course, the reboot didn't exactly blow the doors off theaters, and now it's distinctly possible that for the foreseeable future, this is the only Chucky/Child's Play-branded content that fans are going to see.