Creating my first Kickoff magazine

Hello my name is Josh and this week was my first day of school. Before my first day of school I went to Orientation and I got to meet a lot of cool people. When I had to get out of the car to walk into the building I was pretty nervous. When I walked outside I saw a lot of kids I didn’t know who were sitting on the bleachers out on the football field. After making a few friends I felt better and I wasn’t as nervous on the actual first day of school.