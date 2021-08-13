Cancel
Clanton, AL

Creating my first Kickoff magazine

By Zachary Seifter
Clanton Advertiser
 4 days ago

When I first started here with The Clanton Advertiser, one of the first responsibilities that I was given was being put in charge of the paper’s annual Kickoff magazine. Now, I was not going to start working on it for months as I started my job in February and football season began in August, but immediately my mind flipped to the countless preseason magazines that I had read in my life. I had many ideas and wanted the magazine to be perfect.

