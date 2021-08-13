Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Kyocera Showcases Customized Fine Ceramics for Oil & Gas Industry at Offshore Technology Conference

Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (PRWEB) August 13, 2021. A world leader in advanced ceramics for more than 60 years, Kyocera will showcase a wide range of customized Fine Ceramics designed specifically for the oil and gas industry at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, TX. Ceramics-based innovations on display include containment shells for magnetic pumps, frac buttons, mud pump liners, EMR sensors, plungers, valves, a new customized 3D printing service for cost-effective ceramic prototyping and more at booth #7456 during OTC 2021 August 16-19, a conference for energy professionals.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Ceramic Materials#Emr#Kyocera Booth#Prweb#Fine Ceramics#Fzm#Pump Plungers#Cad#Aluminum Oxide#Aluminum Nitride#Cermet#Cordierite#Forsterite#Mullite#Silicon Nitride#Steatite#The Kyocera Group#Forbes#The Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
IndustryEngineer Live

Wearable Safety Solutions for the Oil and Gas Industry

A connected workforce is a safer and better workforce, says Mark Thurgood. How can assisted reality wearables enhance safety for the oil and gas industry?. Despite the on-going efforts to make it safer, the oil & gas industry is a notoriously hazardous sector to work in. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration from 2013 to 2017, 489 oil & gas extraction workers lost their lives on the job (Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries). With statistics such as these, ensuring that the best possible health and safety measures are in place is a significant consideration for companies operating in this space, and it’s imperative that these companies continue to bolster safety measures wherever possible.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Offshore Technology Conference ready to wow attendees for 2021 event

The 2021 Offshore Technology Conference has much to look forward to, especially after the pandemic cancelled the 2020 event. An event that has made a $3 billion impact on Houston since it’s inception in 1969 brings engineers, technicians, executives, operators, scientists, and managers from all fields in the offshore energy sector.
Industrymurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Oil and Gas Fracking Trailer Market Innovations, Trends, Technology And Applications Market Report to 2020-2025

“The research report of Global Oil and Gas Fracking Trailer Market offers broad analysis about the industry on the basis of different key segments. The research report on Global Oil and Gas Fracking Trailer Market helps clients to understand the structure of market by identifying its various segments such as product type, end user, competitive landscape and key regions. Thus the study report offers the comprehensive analysis of market size across the globe as regional and country level market size analysis, CAGR estimation of market growth during the forecast period, revenue, key drivers, competitive background and sales analysis of the payers. Along with that, report explains the major challenges and risk to face in the forecast period. In addition, report focuses on the competitive landscape and sales analysis of different vendors participating in the Global Oil and Gas Fracking Trailer Market.
Anaheim, CASFGate

Kyocera Unveils "CAM" Customized 3D Printing for Medical Device Prototypes at MD&M West

ANAHEIM, Calif. (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. Kyocera, a leader in ceramics-based medical devices, will unveil its “CAM” (ceramic additive manufacturing) customized 3D printing service for cost-effective prototypes of new medical device designs at the MD&M West Medical Expo in Anaheim, Calif., August 10-12, the world’s largest annual convention for medical product designers and manufacturers. Kyocera’s new service utilizes both zirconia and alumina materials in a wide variety of shapes, a size range of 200 x 105 x 40mm and wall thickness of 0.25-10mm. The simple 3-step process rapid-produces samples: simply send a 3D CAD file, complete a consultation the next day and then prototypes are created in 1-2 weeks*. Additionally, Kyocera will also be showcasing its wide range of ceramics-based medical technologies during the expo.
Energy Industrycryptonews.com

Energy Ledger Testing BaaS Platform for the Oil & Gas Industry

AUSTIN, TX - ENERGY LEDGER, fresh off the heels of the Ritossa Family Investments Conference, is now testing the world’s first comprehensive platform for custody & compliance for oil & gas. In May of 2021 the United States suffered one of the largest infrastructure hacks in recent history. The attack...
Energy Industryoilmanmagazine.com

Opportunity for Advancing Analytics in the Oil and Gas Industry

Data is one of the most prevalent and precious commodities of the modern era. In the oil and gas industry, the use of this valuable resource stands to transform the already booming market, set to reach $49 billion in value by 2030. Through data, analytics can be conducted that streamline everything from the performance gap that plagues the industry to forecasting production capacity into the future.
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Siemens and Globant’s Luncheon in The Woodlands; How Their Partnership Is Accelerating Digital Transformation in the Oil & Gas and Energy Industries

THE WOODLANDS, TX — Siemens and Globant are coming together in a powerful partnership to accelerate digital transformation to better serve the Oil & Gas and Energy Industries. They will host an informative luncheon, Friday, August 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., hosted at Amerigo’s Grill in The Woodlands, Tx.
Energy Industryworkboat.com

NOIA study details economic benefits of offshore oil and gas

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) has released a new study from Energy & Industrial Advisory Partners (EIAP) that details the diversity of companies and multitude of jobs involved in the exploration, development, and production of U.S. offshore oil and natural gas. The study, The Gulf of Mexico Oil &...
Industrypower-technology.com

UK announces investment in offshore wind manufacturing industry

The UK Government is set to boost its offshore wind manufacturing industry across the Humber region with a £260m ($360m) government and private sector investment for developing ‘next-generation’ wind turbines. Siemens Gamesa and GRI Renewable Industries will receive £160m ($221m) in grant funding from the government’s Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment...
Engineeringpower-technology.com

Robotic technologies in offshore wind

As the need for better capabilities and more predictability in the offshore wind sector is growing, the industry has welcomed its collaboration with robotic technologies. Robotics and AI come as powerful tools to help unlock human potential, providing assistance and support to inform human decision making, often adding great benefits to the process and allowing it to be more environmentally friendly.
Plano, TXdallassun.com

Inovatec To Showcase Advanced LOS and LMS Solutions at National Automotive Finance Conference

Industry Leader Will Provide Live Demonstrations that Highlight Advanced Loan Origination and Loan Management Capabilities. BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Inovatec Systems Corp., a provider of industry-leading cloud-based loan origination, management, and servicing solutions, will be exhibiting its offerings at the National Automotive Finance Association's 25th Annual Non-Prime Auto Financing Conference. The event will take place August 30 to September 1, 2021, at the Renaissance Dallas at Legacy West Hotel in Plano, Texas. Inovatec will be located at booth #15 on the exhibit floor. The company will offer demos of its platform, loan origination, and loan management services throughout the conference.
EconomyLodging

AAHOACON 2021 Showcases Technology Companies and Products

Many technology providers are showcasing new and existing products at AAHOACON 2021 to show hoteliers the options available to enhance guest experiences. While some companies are taking the opportunity to announce new products and partnerships, others are taking advantage of the platform provided by AAHOACON 2021 to expose their brand to a wider audience.
Energy Industryetftrends.com

Oil and Gas Industry Facing an ESG Tipping Point

With the United Nations Climate Change Conference looming at the end of October, ESG performance is on the mind of nearly every major industry. Of those most heavily impacted, the oil and gas industry is increasingly feeling the squeeze. Three of the major players within the oil and gas industry,...
Industrysb-american.com

Minority Serving Institutions Initiative (MSI) Developing in Oil and Natural Gas Industry

With individuals of color expected to fill about 54 percent of the projected 1.9 million job opportunities in the natural gas, oil, and petrochemical industry over the next two decades, the American Petroleum Institute (API) has added more historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) along with Minority Serving Institutions to its Minority Serving Institutions Initiative (MSI).
Industrygetmarketreport.com

Global Biolubricants Market

The report “Global Biolubricants Market, By Raw Material (Vegetable Oil and Animal Fats), by Application (Automotive, Industrial Lubricant, Metal Working, Greases, Others (Hydraulic Fluids, Mold Release Agents, and Transmission Fluids)), By End User (Industrial, Commercial Transportation, and Consumer Automotive), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global biolubricants market is projected to grow from US$ 2.4 billion in 2020 to US$ 3.5 billion by 2029. Rising regulatory pressure on synthetic lubricants is key factor driving growth of the global biolubricants market. Furthermore, growing supply of cost-effective, high-performing green oils in the framework of government regulations is predicted to fuel global biolubricants market growth. Moreover, various industry players are mostly focusing on developing novel green formulations for various end users, which is expected to boost the global market in near future. Growing use of biolubricants in the automotive industry is expected to provide a wide scope and create lucrative opportunity for the players operating in the global biolubricants market.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Continuous Improvement Management Market 2021 COVID-19 Outbreak Analysis, Growth Prospects by | RAVEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION(USA), Moschip Semiconductor(India), Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd.(India), TREKKER TRACTOR(USA), Monnit Corporation(USA), etc

Continuous Improvement Management market exploration research provides remarkable information that makes it a valuable advantage for business specialists, administrators, and other key individuals. The event also includes tables and graphs to help understand the market trends Continuous Improvement Management, as well as the drivers and challenges. The research will likely lead to the strong future development of the Continuous Improvement Management sector in all its regions and sections by combining data and evaluation capabilities with substantial findings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy