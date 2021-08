WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend’s sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity for anyone who’s looking to make a large purchase for their home. Bo Reardon and his wife from Hampden stopped off at Manny’s Appliances in Wilbraham Friday. They told 22News they’re hoping to save a few dollars on the washer and dryer they’ll need when they move into their new place in Agawam.