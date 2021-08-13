Public Meeting Notice: EDGE/IDB PILOT Performance Review & Compliance Committee

Notice is hereby given to all residents of the City of Memphis and County of Shelby, Tennessee, and to all persons interested that an open and public meeting of the EDGE/IDB PILOT Performance Review & Compliance Committee of the Economic Development Growth Engine (EDGE) Industrial Development Board of the City of Memphis and County of Shelby, Tennessee and the Industrial Development Board of the City of Memphis and County of Shelby, Tennessee will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 5069 Sanderlin Avenue, Memphis, TN 38117 and will commence at 2:30 p.m.

There will be considered at such meeting:

Call to Order/Roll Call Chairwoman’s Opening Comments Approval of the May 19, 2021 Meeting Minutes Pfizer Inc. Remote Worker Request 2020 PILOT Portfolio Update 2011-2020 Diversity Portfolio Spend Other Remarks for the Good of the Order Adjourn

Meeting Protocol

Facial coverings are required for those who are not fully vaccinated.