It’s Great To Go Back To Hell

By Matt Miller
Game Informer Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been following along with the development of Hades for many years. From regular check-ins during the lengthy early access period to a review on the game’s initial PC and Switch launch last year, it’s a game that I’ve had the good fortune to reapproach numerous times. I’m stamping one more trip onto my gaming passport to hell with the recent release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. And while some of the luster and curiosity has worn away, the tight action, gorgeous art, and clever structure remain undimmed. If you haven’t yet played Hades, this console release removes your last excuse not to do so. But for returning players, I’m happy to report that coming back to the game a year later is tons of fun.

