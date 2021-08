Ok, what is the easiest sports betting site to use and understand? I’m looking to make some money on Clemson winning the title this year. Haven't done any in 3 or so years. All I ever did was college football, and did better than average. I quit because it became such a hassle to collect. All of the books then were offshore and you had to jump through hoops to get paid. One hint.....don't take any of the matching bonus money as it will lock you in. I used 5 dimes and betonline.