Chicago Weather: Sunshine All Weekend Long

School is back in session for many Colorado kids and the summer heat is going strong as they head back to the classroom. Monday brought Denver’s 43rd 90 degree or above day this season. We will add two more 90 degree or above days by Wednesday, both of those possibly being 95 or above. Historically speaking, for the 149-year average, Denver usually hits 90 degrees or higher 31 times a year. This year with the updated 30-year average, we typically hit 90 and higher 45 times a year. We should get to that 45 day average by Wednesday, and will see plenty more 90 degree days this year as we are just past the mid-point of August. We do get a break from the 90s starting on Thursday and lasting through Saturday. The 90s will most likely return by Sunday.