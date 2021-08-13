Cancel
Chicago Weather: Sunshine All Weekend Long

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — This is not a drill: There are no storms forecast in the next 48 hours!. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, it’ll be pleasant, warm and sunny for the weekend. Tonight: Mostly clear. 64. Saturday: Sunny and nice! High 82. Extended Forecast: It’ll be in the...

Chicago Weather: Humidity Increases

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be pleasant Tuesday evening with patchy fog developing after midnight. The low is 70. (Credit: CBS 2) For Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 86, and it will be more humid on Thursday with a high of 87. (Credit: CBS 2) There are minimal rain chances next couple of days. Look for mostly isolated activity in the heat of the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) A front passes Saturday with the best rain chance. (Credit: CBS 2)
Denver Weather: Heat And Haze Continue

School is back in session for many Colorado kids and the summer heat is going strong as they head back to the classroom. Monday brought Denver’s 43rd 90 degree or above day this season. We will add two more 90 degree or above days by Wednesday, both of those possibly being 95 or above. Historically speaking, for the 149-year average, Denver usually hits 90 degrees or higher 31 times a year. This year with the updated 30-year average, we typically hit 90 and higher 45 times a year. We should get to that 45 day average by Wednesday, and will see plenty more 90 degree days this year as we are just past the mid-point of August. We do get a break from the 90s starting on Thursday and lasting through Saturday. The 90s will most likely return by Sunday.
