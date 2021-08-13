Severe Weather Statement issued for Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 13:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nelson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN NELSON COUNTY At 420 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Schuyler to near Bent Creek, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Norwood, Wingina, Gladstone, Buffalo Springs, Five Forks and Allens Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH