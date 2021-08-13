Cancel
Ada County, ID

Air Quality Alert issued for Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-14 02:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-14 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Ada; Adams; Boise; Canyon; Elmore; Gem; Owyhee; Payette; Valley; Washington AIR QUALITY FORECAST AND CAUTION FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR ADA, ADAMS, BOISE, CANYON, ELMORE, GEM, OWYHEE, PAYETTE, VALLEY, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) Air Quality Advisory for southwest Idaho and the Treasure Valley due to elevated pollutant levels associated with wildfire smoke impacts. This advisory will remain in effect until air quality conditions have significantly improved. Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has also issued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution for Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley, and Washington Counties. This prohibits all forms of outdoor burning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those persons who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this alert. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors. For details on this Air Quality Alert for the Treasure Valley visit the IDEQ internet site at www.idaho.deq.gov or call 208-373-0313 for recorded forecast information. This statement is issued by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Boise Regional Office, Air Quality Group, Boise, ID. Contact (208) 373-0550 for more information.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

