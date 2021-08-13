Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Schenectady, Montgomery, Schoharie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 11:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Schoharie; Western Schenectady An area of strong wind moving out ahead of thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Schenectady, northwestern Schoharie and southeastern Montgomery Counties through 500 PM EDT At 411 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong wind moving out ahead of thunderstorm 8 miles north of Central Bridge, or 9 miles south of Fonda, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Amsterdam, Rotterdam Junction, Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction, Carlisle, Sharon, Seward, Charleston, Zeh Corners, Lykers, Beekman Corners, Hoffmans, Lawyersville, Rockwell Corners, Scotch Bush, Young Corners, Gardnersville, Lost Valley, Market Corners, Little York and Becker Corners. This includes Interstate 90 near exit 27. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for eastern and east central New York. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH