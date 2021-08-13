Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Canadian, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Lake Hefner, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Canadian; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma East central Canadian County in central Oklahoma * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 319 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Warr Acres, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oklahoma City, Del City, Yukon, Bethany, Warr Acres, The Village, Nichols Hills, Valley Brook, Forest Park, Woodlawn Park, Lake Aluma and Smith Village. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH