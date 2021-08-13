Cancel
Amherst County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Appomattox; Buckingham The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Appomattox County in central Virginia Buckingham County in central Virginia Southeastern Amherst County in central Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 359 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Schuyler to near Stonewall, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Buckingham Dillwyn Bent Creek New Canton Toga Centenary and Riverville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

