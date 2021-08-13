Cancel
Harmon County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harmon by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harmon The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Harmon County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 322 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Hollis, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hollis, Gould, McKnight and McQueen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

