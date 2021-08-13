Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lycoming County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lycoming, Sullivan by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for north central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Northern Lycoming; Sullivan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Lycoming and western Sullivan Counties through 445 PM EDT At 420 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ralston to near Barbours to Loyalsockville. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ralston, Kettle Creek Gorge, Muncy Valley, Lincoln Falls, Barbours, Shunk, Laporte, Forksville, Eagles Mere and Hillsgrove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Muncy Valley, PA
County
Sullivan County, PA
City
Ralston, PA
County
Lycoming County, PA
City
Laporte, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Thunderstorms#16 45 00#Eagles Mere#Hillsgrove
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. will extend COVID-19 transport mask mandate through Jan. 18

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration confirmed late on Tuesday it plans to extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18 to address ongoing COVID-19 risks. A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson confirmed the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy