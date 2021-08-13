Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lycoming, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for north central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Northern Lycoming; Sullivan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Lycoming and western Sullivan Counties through 445 PM EDT At 420 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ralston to near Barbours to Loyalsockville. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ralston, Kettle Creek Gorge, Muncy Valley, Lincoln Falls, Barbours, Shunk, Laporte, Forksville, Eagles Mere and Hillsgrove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH