Excessive Heat Warning issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 17:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near the Great Salt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Davis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SALT LAKE...DAVIS AND NORTHEASTERN TOOELE COUNTIES At 517 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stansbury Park, or 10 miles west of West Valley City, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 505 PM a 65 mph wind gust was reported at the Great Salt Lake Marina. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Layton, Bountiful, Farmington, Grantsville, Hill Air Force Base, Clearfield, Kaysville, Syracuse, Clinton, North Salt Lake, Centerville, Woods Cross, Stansbury Park, South Weber, West Bountiful, Uintah, Salt Lake City International Airport and Magna. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 307 and 337. Interstate 84 between mile markers 86 and 87. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 83 and 119. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH