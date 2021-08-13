Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Montgomery County in central Maryland * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 350 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lowes Island, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Germantown, Rockville, Gaithersburg, Lowes Island, Potomac, North Potomac, Redland, Boyds, Clarksburg, Darnestown, Derwood and Dawsonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH