Fox’s “Field Of Dreams” Game Is TV’s Most-Watched Regular-Season MLB Matchup Since 2005 – Update

UPDATED, 3:52 PM: Fox’s “Field of Dreams” game Thursday drew 5.9 million viewers in time-zone-adjusted numbers — making it the most-watched regular-season Major League Baseball telecast on any network since 2005. Fox said today that the Yankees-White Sox matchup also was the most-streamed regular-season tilt in its history.

PREVIOUSLY, 1:21 PM: The Yankees vs. White Sox game set in the cornfields of Field of Dreams was a home run for Fox, which took the top place in Thursday ratings and viewership.

The Iowa match, which saw the White Sox triumph 9-8, a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demo and 5.16 million viewers, per fast affiliates. As will all big live events including sports and awards shows, the early MLB numbers are not time-zone adjusted and subject to change. That said, MLB won over the primetime crowd, potentially thanks to a cameo from Field of Dreams star Kevin Costner .

NBC saw the return of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine , which began its eighth and final season . The Andy Samberg-led comedy’s return (0.6, 2.53M) was slightly down from the Season 7 premiere in February 2020 (0.7, 2.67M). In the 8-9 p.m. time slot, Brooklyn Nine-Nine trailed behind the latest episode of Big Brother over at CBS (1.0, 4.58M) and was only slightly bested by ABC’s Holey Moley (0.4, 2.74M) in viewers.

Also in the same time slot was the Walker Season 1 finale (0.1, 1.19) on the CW, which fell three-tenths in ratings and about 51% in viewers from its January debut.

CBS won the 9-10 p.m. time slot with the latest Love Island (0.6, 2.69M). Trailing behind the reality series were NBC’s Making It , ABC’s When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren and the CW’s The Outpost.

The night closed off with CBS’ Bull (0.3, 2.23M) taking the most viewers in the 10-11 p.m. time slot and tying NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime and ABC’s The Hustler in ratings.