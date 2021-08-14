Elizabeth Cooke, Bobby Phillips, and the St. Louis internet crime story sweeping the country

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local crime victim is going viral after allegedly taking control of the social media accounts of a person who was trying to steal his car. According to the posts on a Facebook account belonging to Elizabeth Cooke, the victim interrupted Cooke attempting to steal his car, and filmed the encounter. In the videos, recorded August 4, the man finds Cooke reportedly trying to get into the steering column on his car and confronts her. She claimed her friend sent her over there to get his car because hers broke down, and apologizes, saying she has the wrong vehicle.