Districts struggle with lack of back-to-school guidance

ELDON — While schools in Iowa returned to school in August 2020, area districts are facing new challenges as the start of the 2021-22 school year gets under way.

One of those is how to best keep children safe, especially as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread.

“It’s such a difficult time. We don’t have a lot of tools at our disposal,” said Joel Pedersen, superintendent at Cardinal Community School District in Eldon. “By this time last year, we had Return to Learn. Parents were getting things nonstop. There’s not a lot of guidance coming from state entities this year. We’re not hearing much; there’s not a ton out there with data and statistics. We haven’t got much guidance except for what we can’t do.”

That includes a ban on mandating masks in schools, and districts have to offer full-time learning; there’s no option to go hybrid or virtual only, both Pedersen and Ottumwa Community Schools Superintendent Mike McGrory said.

That was reflected in the numbers for Bulldog Virtual Learning at Ottumwa Schools, which became accredited during the 2020-21 school year. The program has 42 students currently enrolled, including 12 in preschool and elementary school, 14 at Evans Middle School, and 16 at Ottumwa High School, said Aiddy Phomvisay, executive director of teaching and learning for Ottumwa Schools, during an update to the board this week. All of those students, except for four, were virtual students last year as well.

However, district officials stressed the importance of having kids in a face-to-face learning environment. “What we found out last year is face-to-face works best for our district, and that’s going to be our emphasis,” said McGrory.

“It’s imperative that we bring students back to face-to-face instruction and the academic supports that they need in order to be successful, especially for our seniors,” Phomvisay said.

Pedersen also stressed the importance of face-to-face learning in his district.

“We’ve learned things last year that were successful,” he said. “As I prepare for this year, I’m worried. What we’ve learned, though, is kids have to be in school. I’m convinced, no matter what we talk about with the virus, kids have to be back in school. I want to be able to do anything I can to get students back full time. We can’t duplicate great teaching and the relationship with the teachers in virtual instruction.

“We’re not really sure what to plan for. Most leaders will tell you they want to have a plan. It’s a really tough time right now to be a school leader.”

He thinks last year’s mask requirement helped keep kids in school. In fact, Cardinal never missed a day of in-person instruction last year.

"We really sought to show parents kids could be safe at school [last year]," Pedersen said.

While the district can’t require masks in the upcoming school year, students and staff will be allowed to use them. And, Pedersen said, “With the delta variant, I hope the majority of my staff members are vaccinated. We’re not requiring it, though.”

What hasn’t helped, Pedersen said, is the divisiveness around COVID.

“It’s such a divisive issue, such a polarizing issue. With that divisiveness, it’s hard to always know the next steps to be effective,” he said. “We want to teach kids and create good citizens and stay away from the political aspects, but schools are being pulled into this in a very challenging way right now.”

However, he’s ready to be proactive, especially as the delta variant spreads.

“We don’t know a lot about the delta variant with kids. With the first strand of COVID, we knew it really didn’t impact kids as much,” Pedersen said. “We’re preparing to go back to school normal at this point, but we will look to our state, to public health, if we need to make changes. Sometimes it’s nice when the state leads on these changes.

“I’m always prepared and ready to change on a dime if the state guidance changes. I think superintendents are always worried about students staying safe while they’re learning,” he added. “I think we’re always going to do what’s right for kids and their safety. We’re going to do whatever we can to keep our kids and staff safe, but right now there’s just a lot of different messages out there. As the leader of the school district, we have to do what we can within the law. I’m not going to break the law.”