Duggan Says Detroit Was Undercounted In US Census, Plans To Take Legal Action

(CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Duggan is considering legal action over Detroit’s 2020 Census results.

“It appears the Census Bureau has undercounted Detroit’s population by at least 10%,” said Duggan. We will be pursuing our legal remedies to get Detroit an accurate count.”

The mayor points to census data showing Detroit has 254,000 occupied households, compared to a DTE energy report showing 280,000 households are paying electric bills.

That’s a 25,000-person gap unaccounted for.

