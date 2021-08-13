Cancel
Detroit, MI

Duggan Says Detroit Was Undercounted In US Census, Plans To Take Legal Action

CBS Detroit
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eRQRG_0bR4oNhp00

(CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Duggan is considering legal action over Detroit’s 2020 Census results.

“It appears the Census Bureau has undercounted Detroit’s population by at least 10%,” said Duggan. We will be pursuing our legal remedies to get Detroit an accurate count.”

The mayor points to census data showing Detroit has 254,000 occupied households, compared to a DTE energy report showing 280,000 households are paying electric bills.

That’s a 25,000-person gap unaccounted for.

Child Tax Credit: Why Are Some Parents Having Problems?

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 2

