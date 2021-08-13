Saweetie’s Glittering Bralette, Flare Pants & Golden Boots Take Inspiration From a Sprite Can

Saweetie saw an opportunity and ran with it when it came to her Sprite “Live From the Label” performance last night.

Taking the stage at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Thursday, the “Best Friend” musician wowed in a glittering set that actually was inspired by the classic Sprite can. The bralette and pants set came courtesy of designer Bryan Hearns and perfectly mixed the colors of the soda can with Saweetie’s daring style; Hearns also designed bespoke looks for the rapper’s backup dancers.

The finishing touch for Saweetie’s look was a set of golden boots that peeped out from under the hem of her sequined pants.

The Sprite “Live From The Label” series is a lineup of three live-streamed concerts that kicked off with Latto in July. Saweetie was up next with last night’s show and recent FN cover star Jack Harlow will be the final guest star on Aug. 18. The shows actually take place on stages where the artists got their starts as the headlining musicians share their knowledge with mentees and fellow up-and-coming artists. Fans can watch the shows by scanning special QR codes on Sprite bottles.

As for the “Icy Grl” rapper herself, her style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Brandon Maxwell, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles, chic off-duty outfits and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The 28-year-old artist debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces as well as worked with Australian eyewear brand Quay for a drop of summer-chic shades.

Give your outfit a golden finish in these boots inspired by Saweetie.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Buy Now: Laurence Dacade Vlad Boot, $504 (was $1,260) .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bandier

Buy Now: Ganni Chelsea Boot, $300 (was $445) .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Ulani Boot, $95 (was $189) .

Click through the gallery for more of Saweetie’s risk-taking style over the years.